Neighbours spoilers: Will Dipi Rebecchi forgive “cheat” hubby Shane?

Shane pleads for forgiveness from wife Dipi after her SHOCK discovery on Neighbours. But will his quick kiss with Roxy cost him his marriage?

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) has a MAJOR situation on his hands, now his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) knows about his kiss with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Shane begs Dipi for forgiveness and Roxy tries to do some damage control as well. After all, it was her who put the moves on Shane.

But Dipi is not convinced and decides to spend the night at the Canning house, leaving Shane even more annoyed his wife is staying under the same roof as Gary Canning (Damien Richardson)!

Meanwhile, the fallout between Shane and Dipi causes problems for their daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) and her boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

Yashvi is not impressed when Ben leaps to Roxy’s defence during a heated confrontation and warns Yashvi she is out of line storming into the Willis house and throwing around angry accusations.

Can both Shane/Dipi and Yashvi/Ned fix their troubled relationships?

In the mean time, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) gets involved in the neighbourhood bust-up and is ready to sack Roxy from her job at The Waterhole.

But will pub manager Sheila change her mind after grandson Kyle (Chris Milligan) challenges her over her own behaviour? Let’s face it, Sheila’s not really one to be judging Roxy after her own carry on with Clive Gibbons behind the back of Dr Beverly Robinson, right?

Elsewhere, Ned is still worried about the threat from the mystery Zenin (Axle Whitehead).

So he decides to visit someone in prison who might be able to help him. But WHO?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5