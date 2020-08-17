Neighbours spoilers: Dipi Rebecchi is suspicious about Shane and Roxy

Dipi fears history is repeating itself when she finds hubby Shane looking cosy with co-worker Roxy on Neighbours. If only she knew what is really going on!

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) remains unaware her stressed-out husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) has developed a drug habit on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The only person who knows Shane’s secret is his co-worker, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), who has stepped in to help him manage his cravings.

However, when Dipi returns home and finds Shane and Roxy looking rather cosy together in the livingroom, she starts to suspect something is going on between Shane and former wild child, Roxy.

After all, remember the fallout from the time Roxy misread the signals and kissed married man, Shane!

Will Dipi’s suspicions lead her closer to the truth about Shane’s drug problem?

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) moves into Number 24, ready to start her new job as a live-in nurse for Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) mum, Fay who is due to arrive from Adelaide later in the week.

However, Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is thrown when he discovers Nicolette is gay.

Pierce’s insecurities about Chloe’s bisexual status start bothering him again.

But little does Pierce realise but he’s closer to the truth than he knows. It seems Nicolette hasn’t completely put her crush on Chloe to the side…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) tells his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) about his idea to reel in some profits from his photography.

But Yashvi is not exactly pleased when she finds out exactly what Ned’s money-making idea involves!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5