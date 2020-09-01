Neighbours spoilers: Will Dipi Rebecchi find out the truth about Shane?

Dipi Rebecchi and Toadie begin to worry about Shane's whereabouts on Neighbours. Are they getting closer to finding out the terrible truth?

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) has lied to his family that he has gone off to stay with his brother, Stonefish in Colac for a few days on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But really, Shane has hit rock bottom and is still trying to quit his drugs habit.

Shane’s wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) and his brother, Toadie (Ryan Maloney) start to worry that they haven’t heard anything from him for a few days.

As Toadie grows suspicious that something is going on, he decides to ask neighbour, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) if she has heard anything from work colleague, Shane.

Put on the spot, will Roxy have no choice but to finally reveal Shane’s SHOCK secret?

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is in a dilemma over what to do about the nude photo.

Unaware of the suprise offer Ned has received from one of his Fandangle subscribers, his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) urges struggling artist, Ned to do whatever it takes to find the money to fund his art exhibition.

Will Ned sell his nude photo to his mystery admirer?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) wants to “break-up” with Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and end their fake relationship when he realises it is cramping his style with the ladies!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5