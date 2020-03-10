Neighbours spoilers: DOUBLE episodes for the 35th anniversary!

Ramsay Street fans are in for a treat this week with DOUBLE episodes of Neighbours to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Aussie soap!

Love is in the air as the Wedding Expo kicks off at Lassiters.

Since she’s in charge of running the show, it only makes sense that Lassiters bosslady Lucy Robinson (played by Melissa Bell) takes part. And it looks like Lucy and Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) are finally going to make things official.

Or are they? Could it be that Mark is starting to get cold feet…

Meanwhile, inspired by all the romantic goings-on, Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) decides to take a bold leap and ask Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) to marry her!

But don’t forget, the last time the pair attempted to get married, policeman Mark had Paige arrested on their wedding day, on suspicion of robbery and the bride was led away in handcuffs!

Will it be second time lucky for these Ramsay Street favourites?

PLUS, don’t miss the start of late-night Neighbours (10:00pm, Channel 5), as Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta), her sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), her boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and Ramsay Street residents Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) arrive for a stay on a private island owned by Chloe’s businessman husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

The group are looking forward to celebrating Elly’s 35th birthday with some glamping.

But little do they know, that Finn’s mental state continues to spiral out-of-control and he already has sinister plans in store for unsuspecting girlfriend, Bea…

