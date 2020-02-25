Neighbours spoilers: DOUBLE trouble for Mark Brennan!

Awkward! Mark is caught in the middle on Neighbours when his two ex-brides Elly and Paige accidentally come face-to-face!

What’s this? Mark Brennan (played by Scott McGregor) sandwiched between his two former brides, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Is it a dream sequence… or police detective Mark’s worst nightmare!

Actually, it just so happens that both Elly and Paige agree to dress-up as brides to hand out flyers promoting the Wedding Expo at Lassiters.

But it’s quite a shock for Mark when he witnesses the meeting of his ex brides!

Meanwhile, despite giving her all to promote the Wedding Expo, Lassiters bosslady Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) can’t seem to get a break in her own love life.

However, could things be looking-up now Lucy has been reunited with one-time flame, Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan)?

As old feelings start to resurface, Lucy is conflicted.

Should she pursue something with Mark? Or will his commitment to his faith come between them?

Elsewhere, Elly is still in a right old muddle over her feelings for her younger sister Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) boyfriend, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Sensing her bestie gal pal could do with cheering-up, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) suggests they celebrate Elly’s 35th birthday with a big group glamping trip to Chloe’s hubby Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) private island!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5