Neighbours spoilers: Drag Race superstar Courtney Act guest stars!

Happy Pride! The Neighbours gang get ready to celebrate all things LGBTQ down at Lassiters with the help of drag queen Courtney Act!

The Pride celebrations are about to get off to a glorious bang down at Lassiters, with some help from drag queen host, Courtney Act on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things get off to a comical start when hotel boss, Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) fails to recognise that Shane Jenek (who he has been rude to) is also worldwide drag superstar, Courtney Act!

Courtney decides to have some fun with an embarassed Paul and ropes the businessman in to be her ball boy for Drag Bingo!

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is in for a surprise when her previously prejudiced dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio) agrees to attend the Erinsborough Pride event with her.

But when host Courtney Act gets Mackenzie and Grant directly involved in the celebrations, will it all be too much for Grant?

Has he really taken a step forward. Or just gotten better at covering his struggle to accept his transgender daughter, Mackenzie?

Elsewhere, there’s still tension between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce (Tim Robards) following their almost threesome with work colleague, Naomi Canning.

Chloe realises Pierce doesn’t fully understand her bisexuality, which leads to an awkward conversation about how much they really know about each other.

Did Chloe and Pierce rush into marriage too quickly?

