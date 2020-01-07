Neighbours spoilers: What is Elly Conway’s SHOCK announcement?

Elly Conway has secretly fallen for her sister Bea Nilsson's boyfriend Finn Kelly on Neighbours. Which leads her to make a BIG decision...

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) have Susan Kennedy’s (Jackie Woodburne) ultimatum hanging over their heads on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)… either they control their secret romantic feelings for each other, or Susan will tell Elly’s sister and Finn’s girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) what’s been going on…

Not wanting to break Bea’s heart, Elly decides she’s moving out of the Kennedy house… and across the way to Number 32!

But when Elly breaks the news to the family, will Bea suspect there’s more to Elly’s change of address than meets the eye?

Meanwhile, there’s some mischief afoot at the Kennedy house when lodger Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is snooping around and finds Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s infamous “blue box”!

Intrigued by the contents, will mischief maker Hendrix play a cheeky prank?

Elsewhere, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is feeling the pressure as General Manager of Lassiters.

Word comes from top boss Lucy Robinson of a new set of challenging targets for Chloe and the hotel staff to meet.

Failure to reach them could spell disaster for Lassiters! Is stressed-out Chloe up for the challenge?

