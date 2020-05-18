Neighbours spoilers: Elly Conway is suspicious of Claudia Watkins

What will Elly Conway do when she starts to suspect cunning Claudia is secretly planning to keep permanent custody of baby Aster on Neighbours?

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) was devastated when Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) won temporary custody of Elly’s baby daughter and Claudia’s granddaughter, Aster while she remains in prison on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Elly’s lawyer, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) still appealing her case, Elly is hopeful she will be reunited with Aster when she gets out of prison.

However, after a visit from Claudia at the prison, Elly starts to suspect Claudia has secret plans to hold onto Aster… permanently!

But what can Elly do from behind bars to shutdown Claudia’s plans?

Back on Ramsay Street, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is devastated by the “death” of Gary, the pigeon who reminds Sheila of her late son, Gary.

But all is not what it seems, when Gary the pigeon unexpectedly comes back from the dead!

Worried about his gran Sheila’s obsession with the bird, Kyle (Chris Milligan) decides to call in some emergency help.

But WHO does Kyle make a phonecall to?

Meanwhile, how will Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) friends and family react to the news he has QUIT his job at Lassiters after things got heated at the launch of the hotel’s new rooftop pool?

What will Ned do next?

And the Kennedy marriage is still on shaky ground as Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) have another BIG argument.

Can this rift be repaired before it’s too late?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5