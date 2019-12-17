Neighbours spoilers: Elly Conway is SHOCKED by Claudia Watkins!

Elly Conway and Claudia Watkins spend an unexpectedly pleasant afternoon together on Neighbours... until Claudia drops a SHOCK bombshell!

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) is NOT the biggest fan of Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After all, it wasn’t that long ago cunning Claudia used her youngest son Shaun, also the father of Elly’s baby, to try and trick Elly into signing over custody of her unborn baby!

However, for the sake of Claudia’s other son Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), Elly decides to play nice during an afternoon out with Claudia at the theatre. And for a moment, the two women appear to be getting on just fine.

Unfortunately, Claudia can’t resist doing some meddling…

Having now discovered Finn has secret romantic feelings towards Elly, despite the fact he’s dating Elly’s younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), Claudia lets slip the secret! How will Elly react?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is trying to heed to the advice of his neighbour Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and get things back on track with his teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland).

Father and son spend some quality time together. But things turn sour as soon as Pierce’s new wife Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) joins them at lunch.

Will moody Hendrix ever accept the new Greyson/Brennan family dynamic?

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is throwing herself into her new work role with Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) charity Foundation.

However, when Terese starts working on the Foundation’s next big fundraising event, she unexpectedly finds herself in competition with her former place of work, Lassiters, who are planning the exact same event! Awkward!

