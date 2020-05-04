Neighbours spoilers: Elly Conway in court… what’s the verdict?

The day of Elly Conway's court hearing arrives on Neighbours. Could she be facing time behind bars over the death of her twisted ex, Finn?

The day Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) has been dreading finally arrives on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Even though she is innocent of the crime, Elly stands accused of the murder of her twisted ex, Finn Kelly and must appear in court.

Elly’s lawyer, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is well prepared and both he and Elly are keeping their fingers crossed for the outcome of her court appearance.

But Elly and her family are unaware that cunning Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) has been plotting behind-the-scenes to get Elly sent to prison, so Claudia can get custody of Elly’s baby daughter and her granddaughter, Aster…

WHAT will the court verdict be?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) returns to work at The Waterhole for the first time since the death of her son, Gary, who was evil Finn’s final victim.

Sheila’s grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Lassiters bosslady, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) offer their support.

But manager Sheila is determined to put on a brave face and get the job done! Can she cope?

Plus, could there FINALLY be romance in store for Kyle and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), as the pair prepare for their date?

The signs are looking good. But you just never know with this pair!

