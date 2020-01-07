Neighbours spoilers: Can Elly Conway and Finn Kelly resist each other?

Elly Conway and Finn Kelly have been trying to keep away from each other on Neighbours. But a party invite brings them back together...

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) moved out of the Kennedy house and into Number 32 because of her growing feelings for her sister Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But let’s face it, she probably hasn’t moved far enough!

As new mum Elly continues to struggle with baby daughter, Aster, she tries to resist calling Aster’s uncle Finn for help.

However, the pair unexpectedly find themselves back under the same roof again, when Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) decide to make Elly feel welcome at Number 32 by throwing a gathering and inviting both Bea and Finn. Awkward!

Will Bea start to suspect what’s really going on with Elly and Finn?

Meanwhile, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is on the war path after finding out about the “accident” that happened between his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) and neighbour Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) at The Waterhole.

But when Shane accuses Dipi of meddling to get his work schedule changed at the pub – so that Shane and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are kept apart – will Shane accidentally make things a whole lot worse?

