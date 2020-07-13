Neighbours spoilers: WHO asks Elly Conway for the gossip on Finn Kelly?

Finn may be dead but Elly Conway still can't escape him on Neighbours. After joining a mums meet-up group she finds herself in an awkward situation...

With everyone else busy around her, Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) decides to join a mother’s group for some supportive company on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Elly soon discovers she is something of a local “celebrity”, since the other mums have all read Olivia Bell’s tell-all book about killer, Finn Kelly!

Intrigued, the women all question Elly about the charming murderer, who once ran off with Elly’s baby daughter, Aster.

Will the women welcome Elly into the fold with open arms?

Or will being around Elly, who was accused of Finn’s murder, be too much for the mums to handle?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) desperately hope their foster child, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) wasn’t responsible for trashing the classroom at Erinsborough High.

But they are crushed when Emmett confesses to his “crime”.

However, is Emmett the REAL culprit?

Or is he lying to protect his new group of troublesome friends?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is back on Ramsay Street after some time with her dad, Grant.

Mackenzie is excited ahead of her gender confirmation surgery, which is due to go ahead tomorrow.

However, first Mackenzie sees she needs to work her magic on Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi’s (Sharon Johal) relationship, which is still on shaky ground after recent events.

Feeling bad that Shane is in Dipi’s bad books because of stuff he did to help Mackenzie, the teenager thinks she has a way that may help the couple get things back on track!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5