Neighbours spoilers: Can Elly Conway prove her innocence after arrest?

The evidence appears to be stacked against Elly Conway after her SHOCK arrest on Neighbours. Can she prove she had nothing to do with Finn's fate?

It’s not looking good for Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta), who has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Finn Kelly on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elly is determined to fight against the police charges, terrified to be blamed for something she didn’t do.

However, while detective Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) appears to believe Elly is innocent, his police colleague Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) may take more convincing.

The evidence appears to be stacked against Elly, after the SHOCK events that occured during her 35th birthday celebrations on the island. Can she find a way to prove her innocence?

Meanwhile, Elly’s younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is released from hospital after her ordeal on the island.

She’s still reeling from the turn of events when disturbed boyfriend Finn left her for dead down an old mineshaft.

Back home at the Kennedy house, will Bea be able to cope by constant reminders of her twisted ex?

Next door, friends rally around the Canning family for a backyard wake in honour of Gary Canning, who became Finn’s final victim on the island.

But as family and friends share their fondest memories of Gary, Sheila is NOT impressed when neighbour Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) arrives at the gathering.

WHY is Sheila so angry with Susan?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5