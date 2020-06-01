Neighbours spoilers: Will Elly Conway survive SHOCK prison fight?

Elly Coway has made a dangerous enemy of prison cellmate Andrea on Neighbours. Now she is about to discover her life is on the line...

Legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is working overtime to get innocent Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) released from prison on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elly’s release cannot come soon enough because her scheming prison cellmate, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) has another unpleasant surprise in store for her…

Elly finds herself pitted against scary prison bad girl, Patrice Bannister (Chanella Macri) in a fight. And as far as Patrice is concerned, it’s going to be a fight to the finish!

Will Elly survive?

Meanwhile, the Kennedy family are in a spin over the SHOCK discovery that Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller), the father of Elly’s baby daughter, Aster, is still alive!

It seems Shaun didn’t die in that avalanche in Switzerland after all. And now he is back to reunite with both Elly and Aster.

Claudia’s (Kate Raison) reunion with her son, Shaun is short-lived when she finds herself in BIG trouble with the police over her plans to flee the country with granddaughter, Aster.

Claudia is confident that her equally ruthless lawyer, Samantha Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan) will help.

But when the two women come face-to-face at the police station, Claudia is in for a SHOCK!

Elsewhere, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) feels annoyed that wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) hasn’t been keeping him up-to-date with everything that’s been going on.

But when Karl takes Susan aside to vent his frustrations, it leads to another argument between the couple.

With their marriage already on shaky ground, will Karl turn to someone else for comfort?

