Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Elly Conway meet in prison?

There's a blast from the past after Elly Conway is sent to prison on Neighbours and comes face-to-face with someone very familiar...

Elly Conway’s (played by Jodi Anasta) family and friends have been left reeling from the SHOCK turn of events in court on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elly’s only saving grace is being allowed to keep her baby daughter, Aster with her in prison.

However, there’s danger in store when Elly and Aster find themselves caught in a violent prison riot!

But is someone unexpected about to come to their rescue? And WHO?

Meanwhile, cunning Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) hadn’t counted on Elly being allowed to take Aster into the prison.

With her chances of getting custody of Aster under threat, what will Claudia do next?

Elsewhere, the tension continues between Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Susan has made up her mind she is going to return to work as headmistress at Erinsborough High School, even though doctor Karl is worried it’s too soon after her ordeal at the hands of Finn.

Will Susan regret her decision, proving Karl right?

ALSO, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) must do some damage control to repair his relationship with granddaughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan).

Harlow and the rest of Paul’s family were not impressed when they found out about his involvement with Mannix Foster and stolen goods.

But what can Paul do to get back in Harlow’s good books?

