Neighbours spoilers: What is Elly Conway’s SHOCK decision?

The residents of Ramsay Street are shocked when innocent Elly Conway decides she is going to plead guilty to Finn's murder on Neighbours!

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) did NOT murder Finn Kelly on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unfortunately, the police have a pretty convincing case against Elly, after she was found beside Finn’s watery grave, when he accidentally slipped and fatally hit his head.

After considering the new deal being offered by the prosecution, Elly decides she is going to take it, even if it means she must plead guilty to a crime she didn’t commit!

As word gets round Ramsay Street, the residents are split over whether Elly is doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, Finn’s death continues to have an impact on the marriage of Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).

Susan has been left reeling by the revelation that Karl feels she is partly to blame for the havoc Finn wreaked on their friends and family.

To add to her worries, headmistress Susan discovers her reputation is on the line back at Erinsborough High when a troublesome parent gives her a tough time.

Can Susan count on Karl for support during this difficult time? Or is the Kennedy marriage in BIG trouble?

Elsewhere, it’s the first day back at school for Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

However, the teenager is still distracted by the shifty behaviour of her new housemate, Mannix Foster (Sam Webb).

Still unaware of Mannix’s connection to other locals, will she do some digging into her new housemate’s past?

Neighbours continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5