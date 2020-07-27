Aaron and David have EXTRA trouble on their hands with the arrival of Emmett Donaldson's older brother Brent on Neighbours. Does Brent want to take Emmett away?

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are still getting used to life with their foster teenager, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But now matters have been complicated by the arrival of Emmett’s older brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), who is not too sure about a gay couple raising his little bro.

David and Aaron soon begin to worry about the influence Brent is having on Emmett.

It looks like they are right to worry too, as pretty quickly Brent reveals his future plans for him and Emmett. And those plans don’t include David or Aaron!

Meanwhile, the bosses at Lassiters are looking to get follow-up stories on the couples who got hitched at the Wedding Expo back in March (when Neighbours celebrated its 35th anniversary).

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is wondering how his good friends and former neighbours, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and husband, Des Clarke are getting on with married life in Perth.

Unaware that Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) unexpectedly bumped into Jane while on holiday, is Paul about to discover the sad news that Jane didn’t get her happy ending after all?

