Neighbours spoilers: FAREWELL to Pierce Greyson

Pierce Greyson is leaving Erinsborough and moving back to Sydney on Neighbours. But will he be taking his teenage son Hendrix with him?

The future is looking uncertain for Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) now that his dad, Pierce (Don Hany) has announced he is leaving Erinsborough and moving back to Sydney on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pierce has given the teenager his permission to remain living in Erinsborough. But there’s a catch: Hendrix will have to find somewhere to live and support himself financially!

Hendrix is determined to prove to his businessman dad that he’s got what it takes to make it alone.

But secretly Hendrix is devastated and has no idea what he’s going to now that he’s on his own!

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) reflects on the end of her marriage to Pierce, as she prepares to say her own sad goodbye to him.

But Pierce has an unexpected warning for Chloe as he gets ready to bid farewell to Erinsborough for good.

WHO does Pierce warn Chloe about?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has started to get his hopes up that there is still a chance for him and wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) to save their marriage.

But will his hopes be crushed when he sees Dipi and ex-lover Pierce having a heartfelt goodbye outside Harold’s Cafe and realises his wife hasn’t looked at him with the same affection in a very long time…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5