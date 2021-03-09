Neighbours spoilers: Fay Brennan returns to Ramsay Street

Fay Brennan is reunited with her children, Chloe and Aaron on Neighbours. But what will Chloe do when Fay asks for former nurse, Nicolette?

But it’s a bittersweet reunion for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson), who know that their mum’s health is fading fast…

As Fay settles in at the Brennan house, Chloe is thrown when her mum asks where former nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is.

Chloe hasn’t filled her mum in on all the recent bad blood between her and Nicolette.

However, when Fay makes it clear she wants to see her children as family, not as care-givers, will Chloe have to swallow her pride and approach Nicolette for a BIG favour?

Meanwhile, Shane Rebecchi’s (Nicholas Coghlan) family support his decision to tell his estranged wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) that he is still in love with her.

Armed with a big bunch of flowers, Shane prepares to finally admit he is ready to give their troubled marriage another go.

But little does Shane know, that Dipi has been looking into divorce and is ready to file the papers…

Will Shane be too late to make his BIG declaration?

