Neighbours spoilers: Fight club SHOCK for Ned Willis!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) promised to stay away from the dangerous underground fight club on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) after being busted by neighbour Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

However, still haunted by memories of stalker Scarlett Brady’s shock attack, when she stabbed him on Halloween, Ned is struggling to handle his anger issues.

So when bad boy Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) pressures Ned to return to fighting as an outlet for his anger, he can’t resist.

But when Ned shows up for latest match, he’s in for a SHOCK when he comes face-to-face with his surprise opponent. It is the last person he would have expected to see there. But WHO is it?

Meanwhile, David Tanaka’s (Takaya Honda) family still fear for his life. With David’s remaining kidney failing, a donor kidney needs to be found soon… or else.

Unfortunately, the situation isn’t looking good since nobody in the immediate family has matched so far…

David’s dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is super-stressed out about the situation and takes his frustrations out on Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), who has confessed to being to blame for David’s accident after Kyle fell asleep behind the wheel of his car.

And Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) continues to find herself caught in the middle of the feud between her dad Paul and her boyfriend Kyle. Whose side should she be on?

