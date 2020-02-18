Neighbours spoilers: What is happening to Finn Kelly?

As troubled Finn's mental state continues to spiral out of control on Neighbours, could it be he is starting to remember his wicked past?

For a moment there, it looked like Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) had become a changed man and put his evil/criminal past behind him on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Finn is now in an increasing spin over his forbidden feelings for his girlfriend Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) older sister, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta)… and it seems to be sending the charity worker into a downward spiral.

As Finn continues to talk to himself and record his troubled thoughts on video, could it be the old Finn is slowly returning? What is happening in Finn’s mind?

Meanwhile, having confessed to her friends the truth about “Richard” the catfish, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is still on a mission to catch the online culprit who has stolen her money and made a fool of her.

After following a false lead and thinking student Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) was really “Richard”, Jane plays detective again and this time accuses Elly of being the catfish!

Jane suspects Elly is still harbouring a grudge from the time Jane fired the teacher from Erinsborough High! Is she right?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is alarmed when she catches a mystery person rummaging through the drawers at Number 22.

But when Roxy tackles the intruder, she’s in for a surprise when she discovers WHO it is!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5