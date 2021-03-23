Neighbours spoilers: Is Finn Kelly back-from-the-DEAD?

Things take a spooky turn at the Kennedy house as Susan is haunted by a vision of the infamous Finn Kelly on Neighbours...

It has been a year since Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) drowned in a shallow grave on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But now the killer is back to haunt Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)…

Using the visualization exercise, suggested by doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Susan has conjured up a vision of Finn!

It’s certainly a scary situation.

But Susan takes advantage of the opportunity to ask Finn the questions that have haunted her for so long.

WHAT does Susan ask the ghost of Finn?

Will she get the answers she is looking for?

Meanwhile, The 82 is officially back open for business.

But Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) feels left out of the celebrations when Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) pulls the plug on Roxy’s idea for a second-hand store next to the Tram.

Roxy is shattered and realises she needs to do some damage control.

She’s still got a “bad-for-business” reputation after THAT unfortunate poisoning incident at The 82.

What can Roxy do to get back in everyone’s good books?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is further drawn to Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), after reading the troubled teenager’s personal files.

Harlow decides to follow her heart and admit her true feelings to Brent.

However, Harlow’s granddad, Paul might not be thrilled when he finds out romance is blossoming between Harlow and Brent…

