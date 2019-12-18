Neighbours spoilers: Finn Kelly confronts his mum Claudia Watkins

Finn Kelly is furious when he discovers his mum Claudia Watkins has blabbed his secret to Elly Conway on Neighbours and angrily confronts her...

For a moment there, it looked like Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) and his mum Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) were building bridges and putting some of that bad blood behind them on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unfortunately, cunning Claudia just can’t help herself.

After discovering Finn has secret romantic feelings for his pregnant ex, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), Claudia has gone and blabbed to Elly. Which now makes everything rather awkward, considering Finn is the uncle of Elly’s unborn baby.

Furious when he finds out Claudia has been meddling, Finn confronts his mum and attempts to send her packing back to Switzerland!

Claudia eventually agrees to leave. But not before she does one final bit of meddling that could truly screw things up for Finn…

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) may be newlywed to Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) but she’s starting to feel pushed out of the picture as Pierce continues to focus on mending his troubled relationship with his teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland).

So Chloe throws herself into work, concentrating on planning the Christmas concert down at Lassiters.

But Chloe soon runs into opposition from Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) who doesn’t want his late wife Sonya’s charity to be used as a PR stunt for the event.

Can Chloe find a way to keep everybody in her personal and professional life happy?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5