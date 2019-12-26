Neighbours spoilers: Are Finn Kelly and Elly Conway about to kiss?

After their Christmas Day ordeal at the Kennedy house, Finn Kelly and Elly Conway start to get even closer on Neighbours as they bond over the baby...

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) is still recovering after the fright of giving birth at knifepoint while being held hostage by Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Luckily, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) is by her side, having helped deliver baby Aster during their terrible ordeal at the Kennedy house on Christmas Day.

As the bond between Elly and Finn deepens, it looks like the pair are about to find themselves getting too close for comfort!

How will Finn’s girlfriend and Elly’s younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) react if she finds out?

Meanwhile, with Robert still on the run, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) fears time is running out for his sick son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who was supposed to get a kidney transplant before half-brother Robert vanished from the hospital.

Paul has already made it clear to David’s husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) that he is prepared to do whatever it takes to get David a kidney.

But in the meantime, Robert’s teenage daughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is certain she can convince her dad to do the right thing and turn himself in to the police and go through with the kidney donation.

However, the clock is ticking. Can Harlow track down her fugitive father before it’s too late?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5