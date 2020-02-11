Neighbours spoilers: Can Finn Kelly and Elly Conway resist each other?

As baby Aster's naming ceremony arrives on Neighbours, Finn Kelly is struggling to fight his attraction to his girlfriend Bea's older sister, Elly...

Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) has been struggling to keep a lid on his feelings for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), the sister of his unsuspecting girlfriend, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elly has even moved out of the Kennedy house and across the road to Number 32 with baby daughter, Aster, to avoid temptation.

However, in today’s episode of Neighbours, Finn and Elly find themselves in close proximity again for Aster’s Naming Day Ceremony.

With Finn having agreed to be godfather to Aster, can he handle being around Elly when he has such strong feelings for his girlfriend’s sister?

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still reeling from Lucy Robinson’s (Melissa Bell) unexpected job offer.

While the offer is tempting for Terese, it means her one-time assistant, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is about to get the push from the general manager’s job at Lassiters.

Terese’s husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is delighted at the thought of his wife back at the hotel, running the show.

Will Terese agree to take Chloe’s place at Lassiters?

ALSO, Lucy catches-up with former Ramsay Street resident Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and is intrigued to hear there’s gossip about Jane’s love life.

However, all is not what it seems. Will heartbroken Jane reveal the truth about “Richard”?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5