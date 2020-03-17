Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Finn Kelly digging a grave for?

Uh-oh, Finn Kelly has sinister intentions for Susan, who is now his captive at the cabin in the woods on Neighbours. He is digging her a grave!

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) is alarmed to discover Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) has some twisted plans in store for her on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now that his memories have returned, Finn has a vision for the future which involves running away and becoming a family with Susan and his baby niece, Aster.

However, Susan certainly does NOT share that vision and attempts to escape from the cabin where Finn is holding her captive.

Furious that Susan is not playing by the rules, angry Finn flips and outside the cabin he starts to dig a grave. Is it for Susan?

Meanwhile, knowing what Finn got up to on the island, a frantic Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is on his trail.

But will she reach the cabin and manage to save Susan in time?

Elsewhere, the island-goers return to Erinsborough having been rescued after their ill-fated trip.

Things are not looking good for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) after dramatic events.

But is there more drama to come?

