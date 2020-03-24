Neighbours spoilers: Finn Kelly video diary secrets REVEALED!

Hoping for some closure, Elly agrees to watch Finn Kelly's secret video diaries on Neighbours. But she's left reeling when she makes a SHOCK discovery...

Finn Kelly may be gone but he continues to impact the lives of the Ramsay Street residents on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) and her younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) could both do with some closure after their terrible encounters with twisted Finn.

So when friend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) reveals the existence of Finn’s video diaries, Elly and Bea decide to watch them together.

However, Elly is in for a SHOCK when she makes a startling discovery that could mean she was partly to blame for Finn’s unraveling and revenge mission!

How will Elly manage to move past this devastating blow?

Meanwhile, teenager Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) has been trying to find the right time to approach the Rebecchi family and ask them for a BIG favour.

But with Dipi (Sharon Johal) still grieving over the death of close friend Gary Canning, so far there hasn’t been a good time.

It turns out, Mackenzie’s aunt Trish Symington (Katherine Tonkin) is moving away from Erinsborough for work. But she’ll only let Mackenzie stay in the area if Dipi and her husband Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) agree to let her move in with them.

What will Mackenzie do now?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5