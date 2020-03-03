Neighbours spoilers: WHAT will Finn Kelly find at the storage locker?

After finding the mystery storage locker and more evidence of his sinister past, Finn Kelly continues to spiral further out of control on Neighbours...

Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) goes in search of the mystery storage locker after working his charms on his former friend and mentor, Harry Sinclair (Paul Dawber) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the storage locker, Finn is confronted by evidence of his sinister past, including the wheelchair “Patrick” used.

In a spin over his discoveries, Finn begins to question the man he used to be. Is he a better man now? Or is it time for the REAL Finn to make a return?

Will the Kennedy family find out what Finn has been up to and begin to worry?

Meanwhile, Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) has already assured Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) that he is not about to run off and join the priesthood.

Mark wants the pair to just enjoy their new blossoming romance.

But practical businesswoman still Lucy has her doubts over their future, considering she lives in New York and he in Australia.

But does Mark have an unexpected trick up his sleeve to prove his commitment to Ms Robinson?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5