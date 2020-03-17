Neighbours spoilers: Will Finn Kelly KILL Susan Kennedy?

Unaware of the events on the island, Susan agrees to go on a road trip with Finn on Neighbours. But little does she know, it could be a one-way trip...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) is desperate for news about her nieces Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The women went away glamping on Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) private island to celebrate Elly’s 35th birthday last week. But then a storm rolled in…

Unaware of the nightmare events that unfolded on the island, Susan is relieved when Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) arrives back at the Kennedy house.

Finn claims that Elly and her baby daughter, Aster are safe and well on the island. But that heartbroken Bea is staying at a cabin in the Snowy Mountains following her and Finn’s break-up.

Finn convinces unsuspecting Susan to go to the mountains with him to check on Bea.

Unfortunately, once Susan is in the car she quickly begins to realise all is not well.

Why is Aster already in the car? Where is Elly? Where is Bea?

Starting to sense that Finn is terribly unwell, Susan realises she has no choice but to go along with Finn’s creepy plans for now.

But what does Finn have in store for Susan?

Find out in this tense two-hander episode of Neighbours, which features just Susan and Finn…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5