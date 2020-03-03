Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Finn Kelly visit in prison?

Desperate to find the storage locker and more clues about his past, Finn Kelly visits a face from his past in prison on Neighbours...

As Finn Kelly’s (played by Rob Mills) memories continue to return, he’s determined to find the mystery storage locker which holds more evidence of his twisted past on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So he decides to visit disgraced former school Principal, Harry Sinclair (Paul Dawber) in prison!

Remember, it was Harry who was exposed as the culprit who framed Finn for several crimes when he escaped a prison sentence and instead was released into the custody of the Kennedy family.

But given their complicated history, will Harry agree to tell Finn the address of the locker?

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still trying to work out where he and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) are after their kiss during the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Trouble is, Harlow is a bit distracted at the moment. She’s still trying to process the news that her troublesome mum, Prudence Wallace (guest star Denise Van Outen) is engaged to neighbour Gary Canning (Damien Richardson).

And to make matters worse, Gary and Prue have now agreed to get married as part of the Wedding Expo at Lassiters… next week!

Elsewhere, things HOT up between Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) and Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) following a sexy romp in the office at Lassiters!

After friend Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) wonders what’s next for the pair, will Lucy’s insecurities about Mark’s commitment to his faith resurface?

