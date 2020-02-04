Neighbours spoilers: There’s a blast from the past for Finn Kelly!

Finn gets an unwelcome surprise when someone from his past arrives in Erinsborough on Neighbours. But WHO is it and what do they want?

Just when Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) finally seemed to have put his troubled past behind him and settled down, it looks like it’s coming back to haunt him on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) was curious when boyfriend Finn revealed details about his strained relationship with his estranged dad, Trent (Peter Houghton).

But Bea’s older sister Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is alarmed when she discovers Bea has gone against Finn’s wishes and contacted Trent…

Bea has good intentions but Elly is unsure contacting Trent was the right thing to do.

But it’s too late now, as Trent is in Erinsborough!

Without Finn’s knowledge, Elly sneaks off to meet with Trent outside Lassiters. But she’s unaware when Finn sees them together…

Meanwhile, Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) deal with the awkward aftermath of their kiss in the hottub at Number 26.

Gary promises to forget it ever happened, but guilty Dipi feels she should come clean to husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan).

Unfortunately, one of the nosey neighbours saw the pair kissing!

Will they spill the beans to Shane before Dipi can confess? And could the kiss-and-tell finally mean the end for Shane and Dipi’s already troubled marriage?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5