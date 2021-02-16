Neighbours spoilers: Foster child Emmett Donaldson returns!

David and Aaron's former foster child, Emmett Donaldson returns to Ramsay Street in search of his runaway brother, Brent on Neighbours!

Remember when Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) fostered teenager, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Emmett unexpectedly returns to Ramsay Street in search of his runaway brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

Aaron and David are both surprised to see Emmett, and wonder what they can do to help the brothers.

But why does Emmett, who originally left to go and live with his aunt, Linda, seem less than keen to return home?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has been thrown by Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) THREAT, after he warned pregnant Nicolette to abandon the co-parenting arrangement she has made with Paul’s son, David and his husband, Aaron.

Paul is not used to people standing up to him!

When Nicolette suggests a ceasefire to their constant arguments, Paul appears to agree.

But just how genuine is he?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is still finding it difficult to accept her dad, Shane’s (Nicholas Coghlan) new relationship with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

Shane attempts to build bridges and encourages Yashvi and Amy to spend some time together.

But how well will that go?

Can Yashvi bring herself to put her own feelings aside for the sake of Shane’s happiness?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5