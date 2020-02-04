Neighbours spoilers: Gary Canning and Dipi Rebecchi KISS!

Uh-oh! It doesn't look like Dipi's marriage to Shane will be back on track any time soon on Neighbours... when she kisses neighbour Gary!

Are Gary Canning (played by Damien Richardson) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) just good neighbours who are about to become MORE than just good friends on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Dipi has been staying at the Canning house since her bust-up with husband Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) over THAT kiss with his co-worker, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

But is Dipi about to play Shane at his own game?

Shane is not happy about Dipi living under the same roof as Gary. And it looks like he is right to worry, as Gary and Dipi find themselves getting a bit too close for comfort in the backyard hot tub at Number 26.

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still puzzled after Jane Harris’s (Annie Jones) emotional outburst when the pair met for coffee.

After Terese confides in husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) about Jane’s strange behaviour, he decides to head for Jane’s hotel room at Lassiters and find out what’s going on.

But Paul is in for a SURPRISE when he arrives…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5