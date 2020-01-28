Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Gary Canning and Dipi Rebecchi?

Dipi has been seeking support from Gary since her marriage bust-up with Shane on Neighbours. But are the pair getting too close for comfort?

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) marriage problems still aren’t resolved on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) and Dipi is still staying at Number 26.

Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) and his mum Sheila (Colette Mann) have been a big support for Dipi during this troubled time.

However, are Dipi and Gary now in danger of leaving the friendzone and becoming something more?

Gary starts to become uneasy as he realises just how close he and Dipi are becoming. Shane has long considered Gary something of a love rival. Could he be right?

Just as Dipi is seeking comfort in Gary’s arms, his son Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) barges into Number 26. What will Kyle think when he clocks eyes on Gary and Dipi looking rather too close for comfort?

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still feeling the fallout from her kiss with married man Shane, which caused the BIG bust-up.

Roxy is now shutting herself away from the rest of the world, feeling too guilty to face anyone after what happened.

As Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) starts to worry about Roxy, what can she do to get Roxy out of the house and back on track?

Elsewhere, the plot thickens concerning Kyle and Bianca the blow-up doll!

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and her boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) are certain Kyle is getting a bit too attached to the lifesize doll, having recently split with his girlfriend Amy Williams, who left Ramsay Street and moved to New York.

What will the pair do when they find Kyle sharing a tender moment with Bianca beside the swimming pool at Number 32?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5