Neighbours spoilers: Gary Canning and Prue Wallace are ENGAGED!

Everyone is reeling from the SHOCK news that Gary Canning (played by Damien Richardson) and Prue Wallace (guest star Denise Van Outen) are now engaged on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gary’s mum Sheila (Colette Mann) and his son Kyle (Chris Milligan) both think it’s a terrible idea.

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is now convinced her mum only came back to Erinsborough to be with Gary.

However, Prue is determined to prove her love to both Harlow and Gary. But what will it take to fix things with her angry teenage daughter?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) is buzzing over the news he will be able to join his girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) to Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) private island to celebrate her sister Elly Conway’s (Jodi Anasta) birthday.

Unfortunately, nobody is aware that Finn’s memories of the past are slowly returning and he is starting to build deadly grudges against some unsuspecting Ramsay Street residents…

ALSO, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is in for a surprise when one-time flame Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) asks her out on a date.

This is Lucy’s BIG moment!

Should she take a chance on love with Mark? Or will her fears about his faith and commitment to the priesthood throw a spanner in the works?

