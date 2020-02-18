Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Gary Canning spying on?

Gary Canning becomes increasingly worried when he discovers Finn is tutoring Harlow on Neighbours. But what does Gary intend to do about it?

Gary Canning (played by Damien Richardson) has become a good friend to teenager Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) since he got involved with Harlow’s mum, Prue Wallace on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So when Gary sees Harlow and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) together and learns that former teacher Finn is now tutoring schoolgirl Harlow, he immediately feels protective.

After all, Gary still hasn’t forgiven Finn for his former evil ways and how he left Gary’s own teenage daughter, Xanthe fighting for her life after a hit-and-run.

But what does Gary intend to do to keep Finn away from Harlow?

Meanwhile, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is intrigued to discover her former flame, Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) is back in town.

But what really brings chef Mark, who used to run the Coffee Shop years ago, back to his old neighburhood?

Elsewhere, it’s all systems-go for the Wedding Expo at Lassiters.

However, trouble is afoot when Lucy bans Finn from the event, having heard about his troubled past.

As a result, Finn’s singer girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) decides she’s NOT going to perform at the event after all.

Uh-oh, is the Expo shaping up to be a disaster?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5