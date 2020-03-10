Neighbours spoilers: Gary Canning discovers TRUTH about Prue Wallace!

Uh-oh, it looks like Gary Canning and Prue's whirlwind wedding plans are OFF when the groom discovers the bride-to-be's secret on Neighbours...

Gary Canning (played by Damien Richardson) and Prudence Wallace (guest star Denise Van Outen) are about to get hitched on Neighbours (5:30pm/10:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Or are they?

Prue has yet to confess to Gary that she hasn’t left weirdie cult, The Restoration Order as she first claimed.

Prue’s teenage daughter, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has warned Prue to come clean to Gary or she won’t attend the wedding.

So when a disappointed Gary discovers Harlow is pulling out of the wedding, he confronts Prue to find out why.

Put on the spot, will Prue have to tell the truth? And could this mean the marriage is OFF?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) marriage to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is still strained after Terese discovered Paul used their wedding vows as inspiration for a romantic e-mail to former flame, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Jane insists she and Paul are just good friends. But can Terese get past what Paul has done?

Elsewhere, Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) enjoys catching-up with the Rebecchi family.

However, she still wants to keep the details of her engagement a secret from her nearest and dearest.

What is Sky hiding?

PLUS, as the late-night episodes of Neighbours (10:00pm, Channel 5) continue, teenagers Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) continue to get closer, having secretly sneaked onto the island without anyone knowing.

As things start to heat-up between the pair, will Harlow and Hendrix take their relationship to the next level?

There are DOUBLE episodes of Neighbours all this week airing at 5:30pm and 10:00pm on Channel 5