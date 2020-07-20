Neighbours spoilers: GOODBYE to Elly Conway and Shaun Watkins!

Elly and Shaun's bags are packed ready for their new life in Switzerland with baby Aster on Neighbours. But can Bea bring herself to say goodbye?

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) has packed her bags and is ready to leave Ramsay Street with her baby daddy, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) stop-off on their holiday travels in time to say goodbye, as Elly and Shaun prepare to make tracks for the airport and a new life in Switzerland with their baby daughter, Aster.

But when the time comes to say their final goodbyes, Elly’s younger sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) can’t quite bring herself to accompany Elly and Shaun to the airport.

Bea is losing her big sister and it’s all too much!

Can Bea accept Elly’s decision to embark on her new adventure?

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has a BIG decision to make, after discovering she is pregnant.

Chloe’s husband, Pierce (Tim Robards) has vowed to support her no mater what.

But ultimately, it is Chloe’s decision.

Should she choose to go through with the pregnancy, knowing there could be risks since she has Huntington’s disease?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, there are some mysterious goings-on at Number 30.

Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) receives a mystery envelope containing some cash. But WHO is the sender?

And why is Dipi’s husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) acting so shifty around Mackenzie Hargreaves’s boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

What’s got Shane so tense?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5