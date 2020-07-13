Neighbours spoilers: Happy 18th birthday to Hendrix Greyson!

Harlow decides to throw boyfriend Hendrix Greyson a SURPRISE 18th birthday party on Neighbours. But is the party about to end in disaster?

It’s a MILESTONE moment for Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) in today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It is the teenager’s 18th birthday!

However, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is surprised to discover that boyfriend Hendrix is prepared to keep his 18th birthday celebrations low-key, out of respect for her.

But knowing how much Hendrix likes to party and strut his stuff on the dancefloor, Harlow decides to plan a surprise party down at the Backpackers hostel!

Hendrix is totally stoked as his friends and family jump out to SURPRISE him on his special day.

But for some reason, Harlow can’t relax. She’s convinced something is about to go seriously wrong at this party.

Is she right?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargeaves’s (Georgie Stone) own BIG day arrives, as she heads for Erinsborough Hospital for her long-awaited gender confirmation surgery.

Mackenzie is nervous but excited at the thought she will finally be free to be her true self.

However, just as things are about to get underway, Mackenzie gets a SURPRISE visitor at the hospital… with an unexpected declaration of love!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) decides to cheer-up Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), after her disastrous experience with the judgemental mums meet-up group.

Elly is touched by Shaun’s efforts and the passion builds between them in the backyard at the Kennedy house.

Ooh!

