Neighbours spoilers: Happy Christmas from the Rebecchi family!

Christmas finally arrives on Ramsay Street for UK viewers. And the Rebecchi family has a SURPRISE visitor on today's episode of Neighbours!

Hurrah! The Rebecchi family is reunited for Christmas when youngest daughter, Kirsha (played by Vani Dhir) returns home for the holidays on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite their recent marriage troubles, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi (Sharon Johal) manage to get into the festive spirit, and are happy to have all their children back together under one roof.

But little do they know, Kirsha is on a mission to reunite her parents!

Will Kirsha’s matchmaking plan work? Or could it be that there is ANOTHER woman in Erinsborough who also has her eye on Shane?

Meanwhile, fashion designer, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is in hot water now that Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has discovered Amy doesn’t actually own the staff uniform designs she has pitched to Lassiters.

Amy has been quickly trying to come-up with some replacement designs to keep everyone happy.

But when Chloe breaks the news of Amy’s deception to hotel manager, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), will Amy suddenly find herself out of a job?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is in a panic as bad boy Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) continues to hound Hendrix for the money he owes him, after losing at their latest card game.

With the clock ticking, things take a sinister turn for Hendrix when Kane sends him a frightening warning…

Kane wants the money he is owed… OR ELSE!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5