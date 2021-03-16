Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Harlow Robinson angry with Hendrix Greyson?

Harlow Robinson is not happy when she finds out what her ex-boyfriend, Hendrix has been up to on Neighbours. Will he ever learn?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has been doing her best to move on since her break-up with Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Hendrix still hasn’t given up hope of getting back together with Harlow.

Hendrix is jealous of Harlow’s blossoming friendship with his rival, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

So in an attempt to get Brent out of the picture, Hendrix wants to team-up with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) to plot something dodgy!

Unfortunately, Hendrix’s attempt to ruin Brent and make himself look like the good guy backfires…

Harlow is furious when she finds out what Hendrix has been up to.

This time it looks like Hendrix has totally blown his chance of ever winning Harlow back!

Meanwhile, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is still considering collaborating with Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) on her new book.

But Susan’s husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) is worried that stirring up memories of Finn Kelly would be dangerous for her mental health.

Will Susan go ahead and dance with the devil once more?

ALSO, it is Kyle Canning’s (Chris Milligan) birthday.

But he doesn’t have a lot to celebrate since his business, The 82 recently got shut down.

Kyle’s girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) tries to boost his spirits and suggests they go into business together.

But Kyle gets an unexpected birthday surprise, when Karl offers him the chance to lease the Tram again!

Will Kyle leap at the chance to re-open The 82 in honour of his late dad, Gary?

