Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson gets ARRESTED!

It's not looking good for Harlow Robinson after the teenager is caught in possession of drugs at boyfriend Hendrix's surprise birthday party on Neighbours...

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has some BIG explaining to do when she is caught with a bag of full of illegal drugs in today's episode of Neighbours.

In reality, Harlow is completely innocent.

She was just trying to get rid of the evidence after she suspected drugs were being used at her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson’s (Benny Turland) 18th birthday party down at the Backpackers.

When trainee police officer, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) arrives on the scene with Levi Canning (Richie Morris), she has no choice but to arrest her friend, Harlow!

Harlow is terrified, especially when she finds out she will have to spend the night in a police cell.

Is Harlow about to go down for a crime she didn’t commit?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is still annoyed that his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) is so opposed to his relationship with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

Kyle decides the two women need to spend some time together, clear the air and start again.

So he arranges for Sheila and Roxy to work together down at The 82 bar and diner.

BUT will Sheila and Roxy’s time together repair their relationship… or just make things worse?

