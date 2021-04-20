Neighbours spoilers: Is Harlow Robinson going to BREAK-UP with Brent?

As Harlow Robinson gets ready for her trip to London, she starts to have doubts about her relationship with boyfriend Brent on Neighbours...

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is about to fly off on a trip to London on Neighbours.

While she is over in the UK, Harlow is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her late mum, Prudence Wallace.

Harlow has a list of some of Prue’s favourite places she wants to visit.

While getting ready for her London trip, Harlow gets lost in the pages of Prue’s diary.

Harlow discovers some startling similarities between Prue’s romantic history and her own.

Will Harlow start to question her relationship with Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston)?

Meanwhile, the Kennedy family are relieved that Oliva Bell is out of their lives.

But Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are in for a SHOCK.

They discover Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) still wants to investigate a book deal.

Bea reckons it’s time to tell the REAL story of what life was like with killer, Finn Kelly!

Susan thinks it’s a terrible idea.

Will Bea risk a family fallout and go ahead with her plans to tell the story?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are about to throw their baby gender reveal party.

But Aaron is distracted.

He is worried about his sister Chloe’s (April Rose Pengilly) new romance with their baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Could this lead to BIG trouble and heartbreak further down the road?

