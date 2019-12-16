Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson meets her deadly dad Robert…

Harlow Robinson secretly visits her dangerous dad Robert in prison on Neighbours as she has a BIG favour to ask of him. But will he agree to help?

With time running out for David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda), his niece Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has a secret and very risky plan to help him on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Harlow has decided to visit her dad and David’s half-brother Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter) behind bars in the maximum security prison, to see if he’s prepared to get tested as a possible kidney donor for David, who went into kidney failure after an accident on Power Road.

With family friend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) by her side, Harlow finally comes face-to-face with her dad. But has she made a terrible mistake in coming to meet the man who once tried to bump off his hated dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)?

Back in Erinsborough, David’s dad Paul and David’s husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are both feeling helpless over the best way to help?

While desperate Aaron turns to a tarot reading with his neighbour Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), Paul has other ideas and makes a mystery phone call. What is he up to? And how far will he go to help his son?

Meanwhile, Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) tries to get back in her son Finn Kelly’s (Rob Mills) good books, after his discovery she has come to dig up dirt on pregnant Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), who is carrying Claudia’s future grandchild.

Claudia arranges a trip to the theatre for Finn, his girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and her to see The Nutcracker.

But how will Bea react when Finn unexpectedly asks her to let her sister Elly have the theatre ticket instead? What’s going on!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5