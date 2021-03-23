Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson KISSES Brent Colefax!

Harlow Robinson realises she is falling for school student Brent. How will he react when she unexpectedly kisses him on Neighbours!

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has been a great friend to Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) since the troubled teenager moved back to Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Temporary foster parents, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have noticed Brent’s change in attitude and are impressed.

Brent confesses to Harlow that it’s her belief in him that has largely helped turn his life around.

Harlow finds herself getting closer to Brent.

To Brent’s surprise, Harlow kisses him!

Is Harlow finally ready to put ex-boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) behind her?

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is still reeling from Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) accusations.

Nicolette claims she had no part in Fay Brennan’s (Zoe Betram) wish to change the contents of her will to now include Nicolette.

But given Nicolette’s past track record of scheming and dishonest behaviour, will Fay’s family suspect Nicolette is up to no good again?

Elsewhere, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and brother Aaron still want to make sure Fay gets to tick off more items on her bucket list.

Next up is a special dessert tasting experience.

But are things about to take a terrible turn?

