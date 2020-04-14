Neighbours spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson forgive Paul Robinson?

As the day of the memorial for Prue arrives, Harlow Robinson is at odds with Paul after he accidentally deleted Prue's final voicemessage on Neighbours

There’s a BIG falling out between Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) and her granddad Paul (Stefan Dennis), after he accidentally deleted her mum Prue Wallace’s FINAL voicemessage on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Harlow is feeling even more devastated as the day of Prue’s memorial approaches, and she leans on boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) for emotional support.

However, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) decides to get creative and comes up with a way to cheer-up Harlow with a memorial/party to remember her mum.

Meanwhile, Paul is determined to make amends with Harlow. And after a chat with police detective Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor), Paul discovers an unexpected way he can get back in Harlow’s good books.

But will she forgive him?

Over the road in Ramsay Street, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is in for a surprise when he discovers he is becoming a grade A student on the part-time uni course he is taking.

But when he’s offered an accelerated degree program at uni, which would help him finish by the end of the year, Shane faces a dilemma.

Can he balance the increased study time with his current workload?

Meanwhile, there’s a flirty spark between Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy on the day of Prue’s memorial.

Could it be the pair are ready to recreate the passion they shared together on the island last month?

Neighbours continues every Monday and Friday at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5