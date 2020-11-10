Neighbours spoilers: Can Harlow Robinson prove she is INNOCENT?

Harlow Robinson is in BIG trouble after her boyfriend Hendrix tried to help her cheat in her school exams on Neighbours. Can she prove her innocence?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) has just made a whole LOT of trouble for his girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hendrix thought he was helping by sending Harlow some photos of an advanced exam paper, which would help her cheat in her end-of-year school exams.

Harlow had no intention of cheating. But unfortunately the incriminating photos have now been found on the teenager’s phone…

Harlow’s protective granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis ) is determined to fix the problem and appeals to friend and school teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

But can even pushy Paul help Harlow out of this one?

How can she prove she is innocent?

Elsewhere, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is on edge as Paul continues to make cryptic comments about her and Pierce Greyson (Don Hany).

Dipi goes to Pierce and reels when she discovers Paul now knows about their affair!

How much longer will it be before Pierce’s wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Dipi’s husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) find out about their cheating partners?

