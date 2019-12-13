Neighbours spoilers: What is Harlow Robinson’s SECRET plan?

With her uncle David Tanaka still in need of a kidney donor on Neighbours, Harlow Robinson has a secret and dangerous plan to help him...

Time is running out for David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) unless a kidney donor can be found.

David’s twin brother Leo (Tim Kano) has come back to Erinsborough to get tested. But unfortunately Leo, just like the rest of David’s immediate family is not a match.

David’s niece Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) feels helpless since she is underage and not allowed to get tested. However, how will Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) react when Harlow suggests SHE gets tested to see if she’s a suitable donor?

But Harlow secretly has another idea how she can help David. Trouble is, the rest of the family are likely to be against her plan BIG TIME! What is Harlow up to?

Meanwhile, after the graffiti warning on The History Wall, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is forced to confess all to ex-boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and her parents Shane and Dipi (Nicholas Coghlan and Sharon Johal) that she is being targeted by Kane and the boys from the underground fight club after calling the police which led to a police raid on the club.

But when things take a dangerous turn for Yashvi, angry dad Shane takes his frustrations out on Ned, blaming him for getting Yashvi involved in the fallout from his illegal activities…

Elsewhere, things are up in the air between Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) and her boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) over her not wanting to have a baby with him.

Kyle hopes he can change her mind by arranging for Amy’s teenage son Jimmy to visit from New York.

But by contacting Jimmy via Skype, is Kyle about to accidentally discover the secret Amy’s brother Leo has been keeping from her? Just what is going on with Jimmy?

