Neighbours spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson survive island ordeal?

While Harlow's life hangs in the balance in hospital on Neighbours, angry Paul is looking for someone to blame for the terrible turn of events...

Harlow Robinson’s (played by Jemma Donovan) life hangs in the balance in hospital after the dramatic events on the island on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But of course, none of that would have happened if Harlow hadn’t secretly run off to the island with Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Hendrix is desperate for news of Harlow and attempts to visit her at the hospital.

However, the teenager does not get a warm welcome when Harlow’s angry granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) confronts Hendrix and blames him for what happened to Harlow.

Paul is convinced that if it wasn’t for Hendrix, Harlow would never have run off to the island, owned by Hendrix’s businessman dad Pierce (Tim Robards).

Poor Hendrix! Just when it looked like romance was blossoming between him and Harlow, it seems he won’t be allowed anywhere near her.

And more to the point, Harlow’s ordeal is far from over. Will she pull through?

