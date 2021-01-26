Neighbours spoilers: There’s HEARTBREAK for Dipi Rebecchi

Dipi Rebecchi is devastated after accidentally catching Shane and Amy getting frisky on Neighbours. Does this mean the Rebecchi marriage is officially over?

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) is devastated after accidentally catching her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) getting frisky with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dipi had been ready to tell Shane her true feelings, that she is ready to give their marriage another try.

But now it looks like Shane has well and truly moved on!

Keeping her secret heartbreak to herself, can Dipi put on a brave face and bring herself to give Shane’s blossoming romance her blessing?

Back on Ramsay Street, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is amused to discover her boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has barely made any progress on building the billy cart he bought her for Christmas.

Bea decides to take matters into her own hands and finish the job for him, unaware of how important it is to Levi to assemble the wooden billy cart himself.

But how will Levi react when he discovers what Bea has done?

Elsewhere, Kyle Cannning (Chris Milligan) enlists the help of girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) as his assistant chef, as he focuses on his entry for the Best Dish of Erinsborough competition.

Unfortunately, Roxy forgets to buy a key ingredient for the dish – the mushrooms.

However, when she sees some wild mushrooms growing outside, she has an idea…

